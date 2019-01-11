Jesse Moore: Wanted felon convicted of attacking, robbing man he followed off bus

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The search is on in Snohomish County for convicted felon, Jesse Moore, who followed a young man off a bus, punched him in the face, kneed him in the stomach and then stole his phone. The victim fell to the ground and started to have a seizure. Officers say Moore had bragged to his friends on the bus that he was going to rob the victim.

Moore was convicted of Robbery 1st degree and now he’s wanted by the Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his supervision.

He also has a conviction for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Jesse Moore is 23 years old, 5’10” and weighs 163 pounds.

If you can tell officers where to find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.