Help ID street robbers who attacked, robbed victim on lunch break

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify two suspects who pistol-whipped and robbed a man on his lunch break.

Take a look at the photos taken by a witness who called 911 when they heard all the screaming outside their business. You can’t see the victim, but police say they held him down on the ground. He was sitting on a bench when he was robbed at Rainier Ave. S. and S. Findlay St. on December 3rd.

The suspects were in a Nissan Altima that had been stolen in Lakewood. It was found the day after the robbery in SeaTac. It has been processed for evidence, but detectives still don’t know who these guys are and they are dangerous. “One of them has a gun-in-hand and points it at him and says, ‘I’m gonna kill ya!’ Then, he takes the pistol and pistol-whips the victim, knocks him to the ground. The two jump on him and then they proceed to rob him of a pretty good sum of cash. They’ve got a pretty good shot of one guy in particular, so somebody knows who this guy is and he’s armed, he’s dangerous and he’s out committing robberies,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The victim told officers he had recently cashed his paycheck, but he didn’t recognize the two men, or see anybody following him.

If you can identify them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.