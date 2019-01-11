3 arrested after Everett man tied to a tree and left to die

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Three people are in custody after a man's body was found tied to a tree earlier this month in Everett.

Everett Police say in probable cause documents that it all started when the man, previously identified by authorities as Michael T. Boone, agreed to pay the woman for sex on New Year's Eve.

When the two met up, authorities say she started kissing Boone while another man sneaked up on him, hit him with a stick and choked him from behind until he passed out. Police say Boone was then stripped of some of his clothes, tied to a tree and left for dead.

Boone's body was found Jan. 4 tied to a tree near Evergreen Cemetery on Broadway Ave. An autopsy later determined he died from exposure/hypothermia, according to officials.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested Thursday morning and booked on a charge of second-degree murder. According to court documents, she confessed to her involvement in the crime.

Two other men were also arrested in connection with the case. The one accused of attacking Boone from behind was also booked on a charge of second-degree murder, while a third was held on a robbery charge.

Police say in court documents that the third suspect allegedly helped plan to rob Boone but was not present at the time of the attack. He also allegedly went through Boone's stolen belongings with the others after Boone was left tied to the tree.

Q13 News will identify the suspects when they are formally arraigned.