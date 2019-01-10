Woman accused of ramming car into King Co. deputy in custody

BURIEN, Wash. — An 18-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into a King County Sheriff’s Office deputy in a grocery store parking lot is in custody.

The sheriff’s office says Khalia Wimberly surrendered to authorities Thursday in Burien.

On Monday, officials say she hit the deputy with her car after shoplifting from Safeway in White Center.

Video surveillance from the grocery store shows a car accelerate into the deputy, sending him into the air. The deputy suffered a broken leg but is out of the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Wimberly’s boyfriend, Davevion Irving, is also being sought by authorities. Officials say Irving is with her in the video. He is wanted on charges of assault and robber form a separate case, officials said.

Please call 911 if you know where either Irving can be found or the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. You can also use the P3 Tips App if you want to be anonymous. There is a cash reward up to $1,000.