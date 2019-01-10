× Snohomish County Public Transportation prepares for Viaduct closure impact

Friday, the Viaduct will close for good and public transit officials want riders to be aware of the how it may affect their daily commute.

Officials with Community Transit, the public transit authority of Snohomish County, say they expect its Seattle bus routes will be more crowded and may even see delays due to traffic.

“I heard about the traffic nightmare it’ll be,” said Mickey Salas.

Salas rides the bus from Lynnwood to Seattle for work. He says he plans on leaving earlier on Monday in anticipation of back-ups due to the Viaduct closure.

Community Transit Officials say they monitor real-time service impacts and make changes to help deal with any issues.

Community Transit Officials suggest taking different routes, carpooling, or working from home.

“I hope 90k people choose to work remotely,” said Salas.