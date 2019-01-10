Defiant R. Kelly appears to show up at Chicago club

On a night he was facing a protest in his hometown of Chicago, singer R. Kelly appeared to be partying at a local club, where he proclaimed he’s not concerned with the controversy brewing around him.

Videos of a man who appears to be the singer were posted on social media late Wednesday into Thursday from the club V75 Chicago.

In the videos, the man wears dark shades and a baseball cap while he partially sings one of Kelly’s hit songs, “Bump N’ Grind.”

He also tells the cheering crowd that it’s his birthday and “I don’t give a f*** what’s going on tonight. …”

CNN has reached out to reps for the singer to confirm that the man in the video is Kelly, whose birthday is January 8.

The singer has been in the midst of a firestorm in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” that renewed interest in allegations Kelly has abused women and girls and is holding some of them against their will.

Kelly has consistently denied the allegations.

He could also be facing an investigation in Georgia, where an attorney for the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in the Lifetime series, said the Fulton County district attorney is conducting an investigation into Kelly. A public information officer for that office said he had “no comment.”

Activist Darletta Scruggs and Kendra G of WGCI Radio helped organize a protest Wednesday outside Kelly’s music studio in Chicago.

About two dozen others joined them in the cold, some holding signs demanding R. Kelly be brought to justice. They chanted, “Save our girls!” and “Mute R Kelly!”

“People say why are we so upset? If you watch the docuseries, all six parts, you should be upset,” Kendra G told the gathered media. “Everybody should be upset.

“There are facts that you can’t deny that were in that docuseries and if you watch all six parts … and if you’re in Chicago you should be with us here right now.”

Scruggs added, “His time is up. He is going to be held accountable, that there is a new generation of people who are not afraid to speak up. That we’re no longer sweeping our dark secrets under the rug.”

On Tuesday, a Chicago prosecutor said her office has been in touch with two families related to allegations against Kelly since the series aired.