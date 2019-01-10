A dry winter weekend? We’re getting a break from winter storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After a four-week stormy period, it's time for a break.

There are no windstorms in the forecast through the weekend, and that helps a lot after five windstorms over the past month.

A few passing showers are expected Thursday, but most of the day will be dry, especially the evening hours.

Friday looks totally dry and fairly mild.

Saturday will start out chilly, but the day will be nice with some winter sunshine. Sunday looks dry, too.

The forecast is calling for a dry winter weekend. Enjoy!