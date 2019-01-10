3 arrested in death of Everett man

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities say three people have been taken into custody in the Jan. 4 death of a man in Everett.

Everett Police say a woman and two men were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Michael T. Boone. The 33-year-old woman was arrested at about 2 a.m. and booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

The men were arrested later in the day on Thursday. One is also being held on a second-degree murder charge and the other was booked on a charge of first-degree robbery, according to police.

Boone’s body was found at about 1 p.m. Jan. 4 in a wooded area in the 4500 block of Broadway Avenue. Autopsy results revealed his cause of death to be exposure/hypothermia, according to police.

Police said Boone is believed to have been homeless at the time of his death. Other details about the circumstances surrounding his death were not released.