Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Wind, rain and mountain snow continue through Friday.

There will be small breaks in the action but generally stormy conditions prevail.

Wednesday will be windy for the foothills and gusty for the metro. The strongest gusts will be in Enumclaw and North Bend. Gusts there topped 55 mph Tuesday.

The passes are a mess with ice and snow. Expect delays or closures up there from time to time. Mt. Baker is expecting more than 30 inches.

Moderate rainfall for the metro keeps us very sloppy. Thursday will have less wind and rain so that will help a bit.

Friday looks wet and gusty again but not severe. The weekend looks reasonable by January standards. Find the dry periods and enjoy!