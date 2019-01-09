Warrant issued for R. Kelly’s former manager

CNN has learned an arrest warrant was issued over the summer for R. Kelly’s former manager, James Mason, after Mason was accused of threatening to kill the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in “Surviving R. Kelly.”

The incident, which allegedly took place in May 2018, was reported by Timothy Savage to Henry County police. Savage claims his daughter is being held against her will by R. Kelly and Mason threatened him for speaking out about it.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, Mason told CNN he had “no comment” and referred additional questions to his attorney.

The case was presented to a Magistrate Judge who issued a warrant in July, citing “terroristic threats and acts.” The warrant is assigned to the sheriff’s office.

Joycelyn Savage’s family has claimed she is having a sexual relationship with Kelly, and that she is being manipulated by him into cutting off contact with the outside world.

Her father says they haven’t heard from her in about two years.

She responded to this claim in a video released in 2017, in which she denied she’s being held and that she had been brainwashed by the Grammy-award winning singer.

“I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me,” she said in the video.