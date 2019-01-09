Thieves break locks, steal cash and credit cards from Port Orchard gym lockers

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The month of January means gyms are flooded with new members determined to lose weight. But investigators warn you could lose so much more if you aren’t careful with your belongings.

Police in Port Orchard say two men are suspected of breaking into gym lockers, stealing credit cards and cash at West Coast Fitness.

“Two men came in and signed-in on the day pass, then after they signed in, went straight to the locker room. After looking at the video they were in there for about 45 minutes, then they came out and they left,” says gym manager Ethan Salo. “About 5 minutes after they left we got a call from one of the members, saying that their debit card and ID were stolen. About 10 minutes after that, another member came up and said their whole wallet was stolen that had almost $1,000 in there.”

Salo says the victims had locks on their lockers, but the thieves broke the locks and still got inside.

“It’s a little concerning. I’m assuming this isn’t their first rodeo and they’ve done it to other fitness centers,” says Deputy Chief Dale Schuster with the Port Orchard Police Department.

Salo says he’s re-racking the rules when it comes to guest passes and check-ins. He plans to start logging ID’s electronically.

As for your valuables, investigators say they are safer locked away in your car. Or, better yet, just leave them at home.

Salo says the gym reimbursed one victim for the thousand dollars stolen and granted the second victim a free membership. They are also re-evaluating their security and plan to start selling heavy-duty locks for members who choose to use the lockers.

If you can identify the suspects or have any other information, use the P3 tips app on your phone to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or call the hot line at 1-800-222-tips. It’s anonymous and a cash reward is yours if your tip helps lead to an arrest.