Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson added to Pro Bowl roster

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson is a Pro Bowler after all.

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that the seventh-year QB was named to the NFC roster as a replacement for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is injured.

Wilson was originally named an alternate to the squad but will now be the third Seattle player invited along with linebacker Bobby Wagner and rookie punter Michael Dickson.

This is the sixth time Wilson has been named to the Pro Bowl. He set career-high marks this season in touchdown passes (35) and passer rating (110.9).

He also set the team record for career touchdown passes (196) and surpassed Dave Krieg as the franchise’s winningest quarterback (75).

The Pro Bowl will kick off at noon Pacific time, Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson, defensive end Frank Clark, return specialist Tyler Lockett, safety Bradley McDougald, and guard J.R. Sweezy were also named as alternates and could replace other players in the days ahead.