Prepare for changes to Seattle’s streets

SEATTLE -- Drivers will notice a couple of changes to roads in Seattle as the city prepares for the closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

To manage the increased volume of traffic on city streets, the Seattle Department of Transportation is changing traffic patterns ahead of the SR 99 closure that begins Friday, January 11th.

On Wednesday, Roy Street between SR 99 and Dexter Avenue North will be closed during the day to allow crews to install temporary right-turn-only striping to help people traveling out of the tunnel exit and head south on Dexter Avenue.

The work is expected to happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in hopes to be completed before rainy weather over the weekend.

On Saturday, January 12th, Seattle DOT is converting Seneca Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue into a one-way street heading westbound. This is to accommodate the shift from the Alaskan Way Viaduct Seneca St. off ramp closing.

Seattle DOT said these changes are going to make travel times more reliable and help keep people moving during this time of increased traffic.