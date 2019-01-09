× Man charged in Bremerton cold case pleads not guilty

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A man who was arrested in Idaho in connection with the slaying of a woman in Washington state in 1992 has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The Kitsap Sun reports 54-year-old Robert Lee Miller pleaded not guilty this week to a count of second-degree murder in Kitsap County Superior Court in the death of Marilyn Hickey.

Police say Hickey was last seen alive Sept. 9, 1992, by a cab driver who drove her and a man to Hickey’s Bremerton apartment after they left a tavern. Her body was found the next day after friends requested a welfare check. An autopsy found she had been strangled.

The case was reopened in 2006 and the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab extracted a DNA profile of the suspected killer. Police say the DNA matched DNA in another unsolved homicide case from Boise, Idaho.