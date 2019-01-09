Healthy Living: Don’t get sick riding public transit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Seattle prepares for the viaduct to shut down on Friday, January 11th, city leaders are hoping more people choose to use public transportation to keep traffic back-ups to a minimum.

If people heed that warning, it may mean buses, trains and ferries will be packed with lots of new faces. With the added crowds, comes the added risk of spreading illness during the winter months.

Not to fret, there are simple ways to minimize your chances of getting sick. Most of this you know, but it's always worth reminding...

Use hand-sanitizer or wash your hands before and after riding public transit. While on the train, ferry or bus, try to keep your hands in your pockets or you could consider wearing gloves. Doctors also say keep your hands away from your face, especially your nose and mouth since that's the easiest way for germs to get into your body.

If you're already sick and have to ride public transit, doctors say remember to be conscious of the germs you could be spreading to others. That means covering your mouth when you cough and if possible, staying home if you're already sick.

Getting enough sleep and making sure you vaccinated are other important steps you can take to avoid getting sick, according to many doctors. We're still in the middle of flu season, and the flu vaccine is still available.