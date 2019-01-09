× Colorful pot edibles to stay on the shelves a bit longer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Good news for people who like bright colored pot edibles: They’ll be on the shelves a little longer.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board moved the date for compliance on new marijuana packaging and production regulations to Jan. 1, 2020.

Last year, the state mandated that pot-infused treats and marijuana packaging limit bright colors and stay away from certain shapes. The move was part of an effort to keep marijuana products out of the hands of kids.

The change was originally slated to go into effect in April. However, the date was moved after numerous producers and retailers requested more time to comply with the law.

The regulations, approved in 2018, will limit “brightly colored” marijuana products and beverages. They also adds universal symbols on packaging, and regulate product shapes.

The extension gives retailers and producers more time to sell out of product already in existence prior to the rule change.