3 fishermen killed when vessel capsizes off Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- A commercial fishing boat capsized Tuesday night in rough waters off the Oregon coast, killing three men aboard.

According to KPTV, U.S. Coast Guard officials said the Mary B II called around 10:15 p.m. for an escort across the Yaquina Bay Bar. By the time a crew arrived, the commercial fishing vessel had already capsized.

The Coast Guard crew recovered one of the fishermen from the water at 11:30 p.m. He was taken to medics onshore and later pronounced dead.

The body of a second fisherman washed up on the beach about half an hour later, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

KPTV reports the third fisherman's body was trapped inside the boat, but officials were not able to reach him due to 12 to 14-foot seas.

The fishermen have not been identified, but the Coast Guard identified the vessel as the Mary B II.

Oregon State Police is expected to handle the cleanup and salvage of the ship.