Woman with concealed carry license shoots, kills armed robber: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A surveillance camera on Chicago's Far South Side captured the moment police say a woman with a concealed carry license fought off an armed robber Tuesday morning, killing him, according to WGN.

The 25-year-old woman was standing at a corner around 6 a.m., possibly waiting for a bus, when a man, armed with a weapon, tried to rob her.

Police said she showed her weapon and then shot the man once in the neck. He ran off but collapsed a block away. The 19-year-old suspect was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition where he later died.

"It's either kill or be killed, that's the mentality," one passerby told a WGN reporter. "She had a firearm and she used it, so, she did what she had to do to survive."

Police were withholding the name of the shooting victim until relatives are notified.

Police continue to investigate.