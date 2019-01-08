Warming shelters, recharge stations offered for South King County residents still without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. -- Days after a windstorm whipped through the South Sound, there are still many people in south King County without power, especially in the Covington and Maple Valley areas.

People who need to recharge phones and warm up during the day can do so at the following locations, according to Puget Sound Energy:

King County Library Kent – 212 2 Ave. N. M – Th 10am – 9pm

King County Library Covington – 27100 164 Ave. SE M – Th 10am – 9pm

King County Library Maple Valley – 21844 SE 248 St. M – Th 10am – 9pm

King County Library Black Diamond – 24707 Roberts Drive M – Th 10am – 9pm

King County Library Enumclaw – 1700 1 St. M – Th 10am – 9pm

Covington City Hall 16720 SE 271 St. 8am – 5pm

Real Life Church 26201 180 Ave. SE Covington 10am – 5pm

For those that need after-hours or urgent assistance in the Puget Sound RFA response area, they can call 253-886-1181.