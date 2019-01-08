Surveillance video shows teenage suspect ram car into King County Deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New video shows a teenage shoplifting suspect ram her car into a King County Sheriff’s Official in a grocery store parking lot.

Monday, at 4pm a King County Sheriff Deputy responded to the Safeway at White Center for a shoplifting call.

Video surveillance from the grocery store shows the deputy pull up, get out of his car, and chase the suspect. The video then shows the car accelerate into the deputy sending him into the air.

“As soon as he got around the corner the car took off,” said Sergeant Ryan Abbott with King County Sheriff’s Office. “She could have hit or killed anyone else that was there,” he added.

Shoplifting is a misdemeanor charge, but now Abbott says sheriff’s officials are looking for 18-year-old Khalia Wimberly for felony assault and robbery charges. Investigators say Wimberly was driving the car that hit the sheriff deputy.

The sheriff office is also looking for Davevion Irving. Officials say Irving is Wimberly’s boyfriend, who they say, is with her in the video.

Irving is already wanted for assault and robbery from a separate case, Abbott says.

“They hit him pretty good, they could have hit kids, no respect at all,” said Nicole Locks.

Locks says she pulled up to the Safeway after the incident and saw the police presence. She says because of the incident she did not feel comfortable leaving her kids alone for a minute at the store.

“It was pretty scary,” she said.

Abbott says the deputy’s leg is broken, but he is out of the hospital.

Investigators found the Lexus LS they say was involved in the incident, but they did not find the suspect.

If you have any information call 911 or crime stoppers. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of either suspect.