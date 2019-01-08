× Seattle City Council President Bruce Harrell won’t run for re-election

SEATTLE — Longtime Seattle City Councilman Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday he would not run for re-election.

Harrell, Seattle’s District 2 representative and council president, has decided to forgo a possible fourth term with the council.

“Today I am announcing my intent not to seek re-election to the Seattle City Council for a fourth term because my belief that three terms is sufficient in this role at this time,” Harrell said.

Harrell is the third city council incumbent who won’t seek re-election in 2019. Councilmembers Rob Johnson and Sally Bagshaw announced in 2018 they would not run for re-election.

Seven of the city’s nine council are up for election this year. Only the city’s at-large council members will retain their seats.

Harrell’s announcement comes after Tammy Morales said Monday she would run for his seat in South Seattle. A community organizer and Seattle Human Rights Commissioner, Morales was endorsed by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

Harrell has sat on the council for years and served as interim mayor for a short time in 2017, following the resignation of Ed Murray.

For the remainder of his term, Harrell plans to focus on building coordinated strategies to tackle the city’s biggest problems.

“Whether the issue is homelessness, transportation, public safety or education, we have yet to develop a coordinated strategy or a forum by which one can be created,” Harrell said. “This will be my focus.”