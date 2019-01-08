× Many without power three days after windstorm batters Puget Sound

EAST KING COUNTY, Wash. – Tuesday was day three of power outages for some families still dealing with the aftermath of last weekend’s powerful wind storm.

Power crews have fanned out across Puget Sound trying to reconnect energy to customers.

Portions of Auburn-Black Diamond Road were closed to traffic because not only are power poles leaning over the roadway there were also lines down on the roads.

Neighbors in the area said they are used to going without power for a few days after big storms – but they worry this outage could last longer because of the extensive damage.

“It’s probably second or third worse since I’ve lived here,” said David Johnson.

The Johnson family took advantage of Tuesday’s dry spell to try to cut down to size a giant tree that fell into their yard.

Step-son Bradley Davis stayed home to help clean up – he says the yard looks much better than it did Sunday after the storm.

“It was just a mess,” he said. “Powerlines were in our yard across the driveway. It was a mess.”

Not only did the weekend storm toss communications lines, power lines were also down and in a tangled mess on the road.

Multiple generators were heard running throughout neighborhoods as crews scrambled to repair damaged telephone poles and restore energy.

“These trees here looked like windshield wipers going back and forth,” said neighbor Matt Fredeen.

Matt a small generator loaned by a neighbor, but he hopes he doesn’t have to rely on it for much longer.

“It gives us hope seeing Puget Sound Energy out here,” he said. “That’s a hard job I admire the heck out of them.”