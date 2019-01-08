Kroger, Microsoft collaborate on high-tech, automated grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- Kroger and Microsoft are testing out a new type of high-tech grocery store that's a lot more automated.

The Kroger store in Redmond is one of two pilot locations that went live Monday. The other is in Cincinnati, where Kroger is headquartered.

The stores are different from most: shoppers who enter pick up their own scanning devices, which Kroger says will take their shopping lists and help customers find what they need faster and more efficiently.

Shoppers can select a personalized icon that will appear on shelves as they enter store aisles.

Once customers are done, they simply scan their bags and pay, which also eliminates the need for most cashiers.

Store associates can use other shelf signals to help assemble items for pickup orders faster.

Kroger says the enhanced technology also could help generate additional revenue by selling digital advertising space.

Scan and go is already available at many QFC stores in the Puget Sound region (QFC is owned by Kroger). But this new technology takes automated shopping a step further.