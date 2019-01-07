Windy conditions continue throughout the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- More wind is on the way, but it will be more localized and not as strong as Sunday morning's wind.

A wind advisory is posted for the Foothills for towns like North Bend and Enumclaw but it will be gusty for all. Seattle and the Metro will be breezy and wet, but not as bad as the Foothills.

Gusty Easterly winds Tuesday and Wednesday for the Foothills and the Coast. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Xwi8K0okYo — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) January 7, 2019

Tuesday starts out cold and wet. Some locations away from Puget Sound may start out with snow again but it quickly warms up by mid-morning. Tuesday will be wet for all but it dries up in the afternoon.

Wednesday will have passing showers and it will be gusty again. Winds for the Metro should stay below 35 mph, but gusts could jump from time to time.

There will be snow on the passes Tuesday morning but after that it will be rain for the rest of the week.

After Monday night the lows will climb up into the 40s, so no more freezing for a bit. Thursday and Friday will be gusty again and right now, the weekend looks O.K.