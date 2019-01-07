× Weekend windstorm hammers Pierce County

PRAIRIE RIDGE, Wash. – Folks in Pierce County are still tallying the damage from this weekend’s windstorm.

Power outages, debris, property damage – high winds did a number on the South Sound including one household who narrowly survived a giant tree slicing through their roof.

Crews could be heard cleaning up debris and making emergency repairs where they could, neighbors say the winds were howling.

“It’s just blowing, the trees are like this and it was just crazy up here,” said neighbor Morgan Lipe.

“You can come this way,” said Jennifer Conway as she invited Q13 News into her home. “It’s messy.”

It’s messy because the ceiling collapsed at Conway’s house after a giant fir tree from the neighbor’s property came crashing down during last weekend’s windstorm.

“I’m still shook up over it.” she said. “I can’t believe this. What a way to start the new year.”

“The wind was picking up hot and heavy,” said David Alvis. “We’d never heard it like that before.”

Alvis says he was sitting on Conway’s living room couch early Sunday morning when the tree came crashing through the roof.

“The corner of the couch is where I was pinned,” he said.

Alvis said he was able to free himself and escape the damage with only minor injuries.

Insulation, branches and personal effects were strewn everywhere – Conway’s house has been destroyed but miraculously nobody was killed.

“The house is messed up and we’re homeless but everybody’s alive and everybody’s okay,” said Conway.

“Thank God that I made it, you know?” said Alvis. “It gave me a new perspective on day by day things.”