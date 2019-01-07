Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Washington CB Byron Murphy declares for NFL draft

Posted 12:14 PM, January 7, 2019, by

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Byron Murphy #1 of the Washington Huskies celebrates on the stage after the Huskies beat the Utah Utes to win the Pac 12 Championship game at Levi's Stadium on November 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. Murphy was named the MVP for the game. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington cornerback Byron Murphy says he will leave school early and enter the NFL draft after being a first-team all-Pac-12 selection.

Murphy announced his decision on Monday. He received a second-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee in pre-draft evaluation and was expected to leave despite having just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Washington.

Murphy was part of a dynamic secondary as a shutdown cornerback, and his frame, at nearly 6-feet tall, will make him a coveted option in the NFL. Murphy was a second-team AP all-American this season and scored the lone touchdown of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah on a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown. He had 58 tackles and four interceptions this season.

Murphy is the second defensive back from Washington to declare for the draft, joining safety Taylor Rapp, who declared last week.

Related stories