Threatening flyers distributed in Tacoma neighborhood

TACOMA, Wash. -- Residents in one Tacoma neighborhood are upset after finding dozens of what appears to be white supremacist flyers near their homes.

They were found Sunday inside Ziploc bags weighted down with rocks. The neo-Nazi group named on the flyers is Patriot Front.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Front formed in 2017, breaking off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"This is our neighborhood, and we have the right to say we don't believe in these values," Hope Teague-Bowling said. "And we need to stand up for folks who might be more marginalized or targeted by these messages. It's just not enough to throw it in the trash. That's a first good step, but you also need to speak out about these things."

There have been reports of similar flyers being distributed in places like West Seattle and Kirkland.