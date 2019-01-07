× Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Kent

Kent police say a man suspected in a hit and run led officers on a chase early Monday morning, which ended with shots fired and the suspect fatally injured.

Officers say the hit and run happened in Auburn, and Auburn police chased the suspect to Kent, where Kent police stopped him on Canyon Drive, not far from French Field. Kent police say the man fired a gun at officers, and an 8-year police veteran fired back, injuring the suspect.

Officers worked to keep the suspect alive, but he died on the way to the hospital.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Valley Investigative Team will conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Kent police say none of the officers involved were wearing body cameras, although twelve officers in the department are taking part in a pilot program for body cameras.

This is a developing story and will be updated.