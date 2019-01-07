Seattle video store Video Isle closing after over 30 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- One of the last video stores in Seattle is closing its doors after more than 30 years in business.

Video Isle in the Fremont neighborhood is shutting down, but as Q13 photojournalist Colby Murdock shows, you'll still be able to pick up your favorite DVDs before they are gone. The store started liquidating its library Jan. 4.

"It has been such a blessing to be a part of the Queen Anne and Fremont communities over the decades," a Dec. 31 post on Video Isle's Facebook page reads. "We made it longer than most and that is something to be proud of."