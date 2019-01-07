Power coming back in the Northwest after windstorm

SEATTLE — Power has been restored for more than 300,000 people after windstorms struck parts of Washington state and Oregon over the weekend.

Approximately 20,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were still without power Monday evening.

The utility said on Twitter that workers had restored power to more than 305,000 customers since the height of the storm early Sunday morning. Seattle City Light still had about 75 customers without power as of Monday evening.

In Oregon the lights were back on for most people.

The storm caused Alaska Airlines to ground flights between 4:20 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Sunday after a power outage in the Seattle area, where its operations are based. Twenty seven flights were delayed and five were canceled.

The National Weather Service reported winds included gusts of more than 60 mph at the storm’s peak.