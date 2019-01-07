× One killed in possible domestic violence stabbing in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his brother to death in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood Sunday night.

At about 6:40 p.m., Seattle police said the suspect called 911 saying he had killed his sibling, and officers later discovered the body of a man inside a home on the 4100 block of Phinney Avenue North.

The suspect was then taken into custody and was interviewed by homicide detectives.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects.