Naval shipyard hiring hundreds of entry-level positions starting Thursday

BREMERTON, Wash. -- The naval shipyard in Bremerton is hiring 750 entry-level positions starting this week.

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard will begins the recruitment effort Thursday, with application instructions available on the USAJOBS.gov website. The opportunity to apply will last until 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.

The salary range is $16.41 to $22.09-an-hour. Employees will be eligible for benefits, paid-tuition, health and life insurance, retirement plan and up to 26 days of vacation each year, a shipyard spokesperson said.

Everyone hired during the session will be placed in a "full-time seasonal status."

"In recent years, periodic trainee hiring at the shipyard has provided the most common route for members of the general public to join the shipyard workforce," a spokesperson said in a release.

Jobs are available in the following fields:

Ship Inactivation and Dismantler

Tool and Parts Attendant

Helper (Various Trades)

Materials Expediter

To be eligible to apply, applicants must be:

A U.S. Citizen

18 years or older

Be able to pass security and physical fitness requirements

Complete details are available online when hiring opens.

More than 14,000 sailors and civilians work at the shipyard. It is one of Kitsap County's largest employers.