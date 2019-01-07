More wind, rain on the way as some still recover from weekend windstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- After a few morning rain and snow showers wrap up, your Monday looks pretty nice.

Expect afternoon clearing for some decent sun breaks. We'll stay mainly dry overnight.

Rain and wind will return just in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

Winds out of the east-southeast sustained 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph around the metro area, but in the foothills expect bigger bursts of wind, gusting to 40 mph at times.

By Tuesday afternoon some of us, like the metro area, will get a break from the steady rain. Seattle looks dry for the evening commute, but the rest of us look pretty sloppy during that time.

The forecast for the mountains - more snow. It's not a huge event, but enough to keep fresh powder for the resorts.

Snow levels will rise from 500 feet - 1,000 feet today and tomorrow to 3,500 feet - 5,000 feet by Thursday. So, as the week moves on and levels rise some of the lower slopes will get a rain/snow mix, while higher up just snow will fall.

Wednesday and Thursday look pretty sloppy at this point with breezy conditions too, but winds will not gust too high only up to 25 mph at times out of the east-southeast.

Friday we'll start to dry out some with just a slight chance of showers. Look for mostly cloudy skies to dominate the forecast into the weekend with a chance of showers through Sunday.