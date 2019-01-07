King Co. deputy hit by car while responding to Safeway shoplifting call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. -- Authorities are searching for a shoplifting suspect who allegedly hit a King County Sheriff's deputy with a car while fleeing.

The sheriff's office says Khalia Wimberly, 18, is wanted in connection with the Monday incident at the Safeway store in White Center.

Wimberly, her boyfriend, 19-year-old Davevion Irving, and another person left the store after the alleged theft and ran past the deputy to their car. The sheriff's office says he was hit by their vehicle head-on and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Wimberly and Irving drove off in a black 1996 Lexus LS with Washington plate BJX9158. Irving has an active warrant for assault and robbery charges in a separate case, officials said. Authorities say the two may be couch surfing in the Tacoma area.

The third person who was with them was taken into custody at the scene.

Please call 911 if you know where either Wimberly or Irving can be found or the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. You can also use the P3 Tips App if you want to be anonymous. There is a cash reward up to $1,000.