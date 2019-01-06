× Powerful wind storm cuts power to hundreds of thousands in Western Washington

SEATTLE — Strong wind gusts, approaching 60 mph in some areas, toppled trees and took down power lines on Sunday morning.

In Seattle, more than 50,000 customers were in the dark by 2:30 a.m. according to Seattle City Light.

By 8 a.m. that number was down to 22,000.

Outages ballooned in cities to the south of Seattle, and on the Eastside, where Puget Sound Energy’s outage map showed a combined total of nearly 220,000 customers affected.

As of 6 a.m. there are approximately 218,000 customers without power. While we will be working as quickly as we safely can, we expect that some customers may be without power for multiple days. Thank you for your patience. #wawx #wawind pic.twitter.com/3qMJm1HQK4 — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) January 6, 2019

South King County cities like Auburn, Federal Way and Des Moines all reported significant numbers of downed trees and wires, and emergency crews urged drivers to be cautious in the aftermath of the storm.

Some of us are waking up to no power. We know the power is out. Valleycom knows too. Please don’t call Valleycom about the power outages unless there is more to it. The power company does not update us at all. DL — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) January 6, 2019

SKFR crews have responded to over 50 incidents related to the wind storm already. If you come across down wires please assume they are live and go another direction. Several roads in our area are closed because of down trees and wires. — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) January 6, 2019

In Bellevue, downed trees and dangling wires closed a number of streets and transportation crews advised repairs could take several hours.

CLOSED: Several streets closed in Bellevue due to downed trees or power lines or both. NE 8th St still closed but now from 96th Ave NE to NE 1st St. Also, Northup Way closed from NE 8th to NE 10th St near Lake Sammamish. Please avoid and stay away from down power lines. @BvuePD pic.twitter.com/suxVaQKeH2 — Bellevue Transpo (@BvueTrans) January 6, 2019

A similar scene in Pierce County: at the peak of the storm, Tacoma Public Utilities reported 20,000 customers without power after a large tree knocked out a substation in Graham.

By 8 a.m. progress was being made in restoring power for some, but getting the substation fully back online may not happen until Sunday night, according to TPU.

8:00am UPDATE: 11,000 customers are without power including all those served by our Graham substation. Restoration ETA is 8pm.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE POWER: Please check our outage map https://t.co/fo3R3gCWjm for your location, if you do not see it listed, PLEASE CALL 253-502-8602 — Tacoma Public Utilities (@MyTPU) January 6, 2019

Thousands of outages were also reported in Mason County, Thurston County and Grays Harbor County, but utility officials were reporting significant progress later in the morning.

UPDATE: Power is back on to the substation that serves most of SW Mason County! That brings about 2,800 customers back on line. Power restored at 5:34 AM to 1,100 customers in Allyn and Lakeland Village. — Mason PUD 3 (@PUD3) January 6, 2019

Widespread outages also caused delays for some travelers at Sea-Tac Airport, after Alaska Airlines lost power in their operations center.

The company posted on social media that several flights were impacted Sunday morning.

We apologize to our guests who have been impacted and we thank you for your patience. If you’ve been affected and need assistance, please call our reservations team at 1-800-252-7522. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2019

The National Weather Service says winds peaked in most areas by 4:20 a.m.

Gusts hit 60 mph in South King County and near the coast, according to NWS data.

If you're a deep sleeper, you may have missed the wind storm overnight. Here's a look at peak wind gusts overnight: https://t.co/uT3beHFB7c. Over 200,000 power outages remain this morning. Winds will continue to ease this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/sTJ20yju1f — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 6, 2019

A High Wind Warning for the Central Puget Sound area, the coast and San Juan County expires at 10 a.m. Sunday.