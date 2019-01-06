× National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for foothills

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley:

Stormy weather continues this week but any storm that rolls through will NOT pack as strong of a punch as this last wind storm. Sloppy days ahead for sure.

Snow levels are very low Monday morning and Tuesday morning. That means we can “see” snow during the overnight and morning hours. I’m not expecting any real accumulation but “snow on the grass” is possible for areas like Shelton, Hood Canal, Lewis County, Port Angeles, Bellingham and any hill above 500 feet.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY issued for the central & southern Cascades & foothills above 500 feet through 10am. 1-4 inches is possible above 500 feet, with 5-8 inches at pass level. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 7, 2019

The Metro should NOT have any accumulation!!

Places like Newcastle or Enumclaw or Issaquah highlands may see a little snow each morning. There isn’t very much moisture so there shouldn’t be much snow.

❄ UPDATED SNOWFALL ESTIMATES Here's an updated look at the potential snowfall overnight through 10 AM Monday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/h84wL2nZMK — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 7, 2019

Isolated thunderstorms may bring some slushy hail or a blast of snow overnight into Monday morning.

The passes will get a 6-10 of new snow.

For most of us Monday will be a quiet day with some nice sunny periods. Monday night will be dry for all.

Tuesday starts out dry but rain is in the forecast for most of the day. It will be gusty Tuesday but winds should stay below 35 mph.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be warmer but pretty sloppy from time to time. It looks pretty gusty Tuesday through Friday but right now a strong wind storm isn’t in the forecast. Windy yes, but severe no!