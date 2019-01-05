× Police: Man, woman found dead during welfare check in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police say a man and woman were found dead Saturday afternoon inside a home in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma police, officers were performing a welfare check around 2:15 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of South 8th Street. A caller had told dispatchers that they were concerned about the well-being of their friend, a woman who had missed a meeting.

Officers found two people dead inside the residence. Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene.

“The medical examiner will release the identification of the two persons when it is appropriate,” police wrote in a news release. “The investigation is in the preliminary stage and there is no further information available for release at this time.”

Q13 News has reached out to Tacoma police for further information. As of Saturday evening, officers had no further details to release.