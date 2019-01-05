× Non-profit Feminaid helps homeless women in Seattle

Seattle’s homeless population is around 12,000. And women who are homeless face a lesser-known problem, access to feminine hygiene products.

That’s where local non-profit Feminaid comes in. They work with major brands such as Procter & Gamble to secure donations, and they then deliver products to local homeless and at-risk women.

Q13 went along as they recently delivered thousands of products to Mary’s Place Women’s Day Center in Seattle.

Women who live at the shelter say they appreciate having a place to stay where their specific needs are being met.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“It’s a great place,” says resident Susan Fritts-Jackson. “It’s really nice because it’s all female, and so we don’t have to worry about men coming onto us. It’s nice because it’s all feminine, and we can bond together.”

Feminaid’s next donation will be to YouthCare, which provides support to homeless and at-risk youth in Seattle.

If you’d like to help, you can find more information on Feminaid’s website.