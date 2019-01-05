LIVE UPDATES: Seahawks vs. Cowboys in NFC Wild Card Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Seahawks’ 24-13 win vs. the Cowboys in week 3 got them back on track on their way to an unexpected playoff berth in a rebuilding year.

But Dallas, which has lost three straight to Seattle, with one touchdown scored in total, was 7-1 at home this season.

Seattle is the first team with a 1,000-yard rusher (Chris Carson) and three men with at least 300 yards on the ground since the 2001 Steelers and led the NFL in rushing.

The Seahawks also led the NFL with a plus-15 turnover margin; their 11 giveaways tied for third fewest in league history.

Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys in a wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 5 on Q13 FOX. Stay on this page for live updates, stats & commentary: