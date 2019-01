ARLINGTON, Texas — Sebastian Janikowski was ruled out of the Wild Card Game on Saturday after a thigh injury — forcing punter Michael Dickson to take over kicking duties.

Seabass appeared to injure himself while attempting a 58-year field goal as the clock ran out in the first half.

All-Pro punter Michael Dickson was practicing kicking field goals at halftime.

The Seahawks may be without K Sebastian Janikowski for the rest of the game, which would make P Michael Dickson the field goal kicker. This was him kicking field goals earlier. pic.twitter.com/x8P39edFki — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 6, 2019

Janikowski made his first two field goals from 27 and 42 yards but missed his third attempt.