× J.R. Sweezy is active for Seahawks-Cowboys Wild Card Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Good news, 12s! Guard J.R. Sweezy was listed as active for the Seattle Seahawks Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sweezy hurt his foot in week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time coach Pete Carroll said Sweezy’s injury could keep him out for three or four weeks, but he hoped he’d be back in two weeks.

The Seahawks released a list of their inactives about an hour-and-a-half before kickoff:

Fullback Tre Madden

Cornerback Kalan Reed

Running Back Bo Scarbrough

Tackle Elijah Nkansah

Wide Receiver Malik Turner

Defensive End Branden Jackson

Defensive End Rasheem Green

