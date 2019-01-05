High Wind Warning: 50-60 mph gusts overnight in Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- With an intensifying storm headed for Western Washington, we're now under a HIGH WIND WARNING from 10p until 10a for Seattle/Tacoma, Central Puget Sound and the coast.

Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce says winds will rapidly strengthen overnight and we could see brief wind gusts up to 60mph an hour.

"It's looking like this incoming wind storm is intensifying," Tim said. "A bit worse than our December wind storms -- especially for Central Puget Sound, San Juan’s, some coastal areas."

Elsewhere in Western Washington lowlands are under a WIND ADVISORY for the same time period with wind gusts that could still get close to 50mph.



The National Weather Service said to expect a "quick strong burst of wind incoming."

"Arrives to SW Washington after 10 pm and peaking in the Seattle-Tacoma metro area between 2 am and 4 am. People should be prepared for tree/power line damage and power outages overnight."