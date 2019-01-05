Edmonds PD: One dead after double shooting at popular waterfront restaurant

EDMONDS, Wash. — One person has died and another is being taken to Harborview Medical Center after a double shooting in the parking lot of a popular waterfront restaurant in Edmonds.

According to Edmonds Police, officers responded midday Saturday to a shooting in the parking lot of Arnies Restaurant in the 300 block of Admiral Way.

One person died at the scene, and another was taken to Harborview in Seattle.

Police have not released any additional information. Q13 has a crew en route.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we get more information.