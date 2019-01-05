Big plays, broken records and epic comebacks — Seahawks vs. Cowboys through the years

The Seahawks and Cowboys have played 19 times.

Dallas holds the slight edge, winning 10, but the Seahawks enjoyed the most memorable victory.

That came in the playoffs after the 2006 season, when Seattle held off a furious Cowboys attack by the slimmest of margins.

The teams will renew the rivalry Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in Arlington, Texas, when Dallas (10-6) hosts the Seahawks (10-6) in another Wild Card showdown.

Pregame coverage kicks off at 2 p.m. on Q13 FOX.

“It’s been a really fun week getting ready,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday. “It’s a great time of year for playing football.”

Before that happens, though, let’s take a look back at some of the best clashes between the teams:

Cowboys 30, Seahawks 23, at CenturyLink Field, Oct. 12, 2014

Seattle was the defending Super Bowl champions. Dallas was coming off its third straight 8-8 season. But on a crystal-clear fall day in Seattle, the Cowboys were the ones rallying for a signature win.

The Dallas defense harassed Seahawks QB Russell Wilson all day, sacking him twice, forcing an interception and limiting him to just 126 passing yards. But the Seahawks took a 23-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Then Tony Romo went to work, leading the Cowboys twice down the field in the final 8 minutes, 16 seconds to secure the win.

Dallas improved to 5-1 en route to a 12-4 record, snapping its streak of mediocrity. Thanks the the win in Seattle, they also earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Seahawks got the last laugh, however, advancing to the Super Bowl yet again while the Cowboys were one-and-done.

Seahawks 17, Cowboys 14, at Texas Stadium, Oct. 27, 2002

Defense ruled the day this time in Big D, with Seattle leading just 7-0 at halftime.

Shaun Alexander pounded away at Dallas, scoring with 12 seconds left in the half and again in the fourth quarter.

A young Matt Hasselbeck entered the game for an injured Trent Dilfer and drove Seattle 72 yards on 12 plays to set up the game-winning field goal with 28 seconds left.

But the story of the day was the ageless Emmitt Smith, who carried the ball 24 times for 109 yards and touchdown.

With an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter, Smith broke Walter Payton’s career rushing record.

“Emmitt inspired us today, and he really got the fans into it,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly said afterward. “It’s just so disappointing that we couldn’t put a win with this.”

Cowboys 43, Seahawks 39, at Qwest Field, Dec. 6, 2004

Two years after Smith’s record-setting day in Dallas, it was another Cowboys running back running all over the Seahawks.

Julius Jones carried the ball 30 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns, and veteran quarterback Vinny Testaverde threw for 225 yards and two TDs in a shootout.

Hasselbeck did what he could to keep Seattle in it, completing 28 of 40 passes for 414 yards and three touchdowns. But the Seattle defense and special teams gave up the game.

Leading 32-29 with just under 3 minutes left, the Seahawks handed off to Alexander on a fourth-and-1 on the Dallas 32 and he broke it all the way for a touchdown.

The Cowboys got the ball back with 2:46 left trailing by 10. Three plays later, they were in the end zone.

After the ensuing onside kick was recovered by Jason Witten, Dallas went right down the field again. With 37 seconds left, Jones darted 17 yards through the middle for the go-ahead score.

“They were going to have to do something quite spectacular to come back, and they did,” Hasselbeck told the AP afterward.

Seahawks 13, Cowboys 10, at Qwest Field, Oct. 23, 2005

When the two teams met the following season, it was Seattle’s turn to stage a miraculous comeback. This one even provided a nickname.

Neither offense moved the ball well, but it would be turnovers that proved most costly.

Former WSU star Drew Bledsoe threw for just 136 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for Dallas. Hasselbeck’s numbers were slightly better, with 224 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Both threw game-changing picks in the final minutes.

With 3:10 left, the Seahawks were backed up on their own 16-yard line and down 7-3. Hasselbeck responded with an interception and a facemask penalty moved the Cowboys to the 12-yard line.

The Seahawks defense came up big, holding Dallas out of the end zone and keeping Seattle within one score. After a field goal it was 10-3 with 2:08 to go.

This time Hasselbeck led the Seahawks right down the field, 81 yards in 1:35 to tie the game at 10-all.

But a 39-yard kick return and two short completions got the Cowboys close to midfield.

That’s when Seahawks safety Jordan Babineaux broke on a Bledsoe pass, picked it off at the Seattle 43-yard line and ran it back 25 yards. Josh Brown nailed a 50-yard game winner as time expired.

Teammates and coaches couldn’t stop talking about the interception afterward, calling the man who made it “Big Play Babs.”

Seahawks 21, Cowboys 20, at Qwest Field, Jan. 6, 2007 – NFC Wild Card Game

Babineaux may have earned the nickname in 2005 with the late interception of Bledsoe, but he etched it in stone the following season.

The two teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The Seahawks struggled to defend their NFC crown after losing to the Steelers in the franchise’s first trip to the Super Bowl.

But they earned their way back to playoffs at 9-7, clinching the division. The Cowboys also finished 9-7 after turning over quarterbacking duties midseason to Romo to set up a Wild Card showdown in Seattle.

The teams exchanged leads throughout, until Hasselbeck found Stevens for a 37-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 4:31 left.

Seattle held a 21-20 lead.

Dallas responded. A mix of runs and passes led the Cowboys to the Seattle 8-yard line, facing a third-and-7.

Romo found Witten in the middle of the field and the refs ruled it a first down.

But Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren challenged the spot and won. It was determined to be fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 2 with 1:19 on the clock.

Dallas lined up for a field goal attempt. Romo bobbled the snap, picked up the football and scrambled left toward the end zone. “Big Play Babs” chased from the right, leaped over Kelly Jennings and dove to make the tackle.

Not only was Romo stopped short of the goal line, he didn’t gain a yard.

The ball was turned over on downs and the Seahawks all but ran out the clock before punting with 7 seconds left.

“You coach long enough, you end up seeing just about everything,” Holmgren said after the win. “One more thing for the journal.”

Seahawks vs. Cowboys all-time (Dallas leads, 10-9):

2018 – at Seahawks 24, Cowboys 13

2017 – Seahawks 21, at Cowboys 12

2015 – Seahawks 13, at Cowboys 12

2014 – Cowboys 30, at Seahawks 23

2012 – at Seahawks 27, Cowboys 7

2011 – at Cowboys 23, Seahawks 13

2009 – at Cowboys 38, Seahawks 17

2008 – at Cowboys 34, Seahawks 9

2007 – at Seahawks 21, Cowboys 20*

2005 – at Seahawks 13, Cowboys 10

2004 – Cowboys 43, at Seahawks 39

2002 – Seahawks 17, at Cowboys 14

2001 – at Seahawks 29, Cowboys 3

1998 – at Cowboys 30, Seahawks 22

1992 – at Cowboys 27, Seahawks 0

1986 – Seahawks 31, at Cowboys 14

1983 – Cowboys 35, at Seahawks 10

1980 – at Cowboys 51, Seahawks 7

1976 – Cowboys 28, at Seahawks 13

*NFC Wild Card playoff game