Another wind storm is on the way; strong gusts expected overnight

SEATTLE -- A high wind warning is in effect for the coast, and a wind advisory has been issued for inland as strong wind and rains move in Saturday night.

Saturday starts out dry and stays that way through about midday. Then, rain will hit the coast first and push inland, followed by the winds.

Puget Sound will notice the change just around dinner time as rain and wind get going from the south, with snow picking up in the mountains. Expect strongest winds to gust in the overnight hours into early Sunday morning.

Pass travel will be tough over the next 24 hours.

-FORECAST AT A GLANCE-

TODAY: A dry start. Then, the rain will return late night into the early AM hours of Sunday. Coast sees 1/2 to an inch of rain. Inland is looking at 1/3 to 1/2 inch of rain. Winds will be breezy, at times 20-30 around Puget Sound, and maybe up to 45-50 at coastal headlands. Highs 45-50.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, on/off heavy showers & breezy. Winds out of the south 20 to 25 mph then decreasing. We could see gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Highs 40-45.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High’s near the normal of 46.

TUESDAY: Rainy! Highs 45-50.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Cloudy with on/off heavy showers. Highs 50-55.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs near 50.