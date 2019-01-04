Sabrina Ladiges: Wanted crime spree suspect charged with slew of theft, drugs crimes

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Sabrina Ladiges is wanted after not showing up to court in King County for numerous charges including a stolen car, mail, meth and ID’s.

Deputies found her and another man sleeping in a stolen car in December of 2017 in Fall City, thanks to an alert resident who called police about a suspicious vehicle in front of house. When questioned by detectives, court documents show Sabrina admitted to all of the thefts. “After a search warrant of the vehicle, they found 96 pieces of mail from 45 different addresses and on top of it, over 20 credit cards and checks with a total value of just over $18,000, just things they’ve stolen out of mailboxes, so we’re talking about some pretty intricate thefts,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Prosecutors charged her with a slew of theft and drug crime and the photo above was taken by the bail bonds company before her release. Now, she has a $50,000 warrant for her arrest and detectives are asking for your help to find her.

“Most likely she’s out just committing more crimes, because she doesn’t have a job, as far as we know, so she’s probably out victimizing more people, stealing more mail, taking credit cards, checks all that stuff and we’re just hoping that somebody recognizes her and can call us. We really need the help so detectives can go out and arrest her right away.”

According to her Facebook page, she was in Los Angeles partying over Christmas, but may be back in the Kirkland area or the north end of King County. Deputies just don’t know.

She’s 21 years old and her hair is dyed a lighter shade of blonde now. She also appears to have lost some weight.

If you can tell detectives how to find her, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous. Submit the tip through the P3 Tips App on your phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).