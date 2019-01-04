× ‘One big collision scene’: Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions after 6 crashes, 1 fatality

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Six collisions involving three semis and three cars have prompted the closure of Snoqualmie Pass in both directions.

Trooper John Bryant with WSP said I-90 East at milepost 61 is essentially “one big collision scene.”

At least one person has died.

Roads are still extremely icy, Bryant said, and although there is no ETA on when the pass will reopen, officials will evaluate the conditions at noon. It could be several hours before Snoqualmie Pass reopens.

The closure is from North Bend to Ellensburg.