New details about the man killed by Seattle Police on New Year’s Eve and the officer involved

SEATTLE — We are learning more about the man who was shot and killed by Seattle Police on New Year’s Eve and more about the officer who pulled the trigger.

The video released by Seattle Police shows the moments before Iosia Faletogo was shot and killed by an officer on New Year’s Eve. Police video shows him running away during a traffic stop for an illegal lane change. SPD says he pulled out a fully-loaded gun as they struggled to subdue him.

Warning: Video contains graphic content

An ATF trace of the gun revealed it had been stolen during a 2016 car prowl in Renton. Police say he also had $1,160 in cash and carried 263 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

It’s not Faletogo’s first brush with the law. Court documents reveal he pleaded guilty in July to one count of drug conspiracy with intent to sell a large amount of heroin in Petersburg, Alas. but he wasn’t given any prison time. The judge in the case noted that Faletogo had fallen on hard times and had tried to turn his life around.

We’re also learning more about the officer who pulled the trigger. The Seattle Times has identified him as Jared Keller. He’s been with the department since September 2015. This is the second time in the last 12 months that Keller has been linked to an officer-involved shooting.

The first incident happened in Magnuson Park when Kyle Gray was shot and killed. After Monday’s shooting, Keller is on paid administrative leave as required by SPD policy.

Friday, some community activists are questioning SPDs version of events.

“Did he pull the gun out and point it toward the officer? I didn’t see that,” said community activist Andre Taylor, whose brother was killed by Seattle Police in 2016.

They’re also demanding more clarification on how the investigation will move forward. After watching the latest shooting video, he says it doesn’t seem like much has changed.

“What’s in the North Precinct?” Taylor said.

Taylor says Faletogo’s death only reminds him of the department’s history of officer-involved shootings.

“My brother was killed by North Precinct, Charlena Lyles was killed by North Precinct. Those officers have a big problem of killing first and asking questions later,” Taylor said.

The Seattle Police Guild released a statement that read in part:

“As the recently released video demonstrates, the officers repeatedly warned him and ordered him to comply. His refusal to obey their commands escalated the situation and forced the officers to defend themselves. The officers showed incredible bravery and courage and they did nothing wrong.”