Murder Mystery: 100 witnesses to shooting — but no answers; $1,000 reward, anonymity offered to help find killer

Cell phone video captures the chaos seconds after a deadly shooting at a massive party in Edmonds. It happened at the city’s senior center on December 14th, that had been rented out for a private party.

Edmonds police say two people arrested right after the shooting were later released and are not the suspects.

The shooting left 23 year old Alexander Rhodes dead.

A massive crowd saw his murder — but detectives say it’s still a mystery as to who killed him. “We know there were over 100 people at this incident. We know, at least, two guns were fired and so far we have very few people who have come forward with any information, in fact, since the night of the incident only one person has come forward. We were given some cell phone video that does show part of the incident and other than that though, we are not getting anybody to come forward with information,” said Edmonds Police Sgt. Josh McClure. “Because we know so many people were there, because we know people saw what happened, people videotaped what happened, we know that there are people out there with answers and a young man lost his life and we want to bring the killer to justice.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a full $1,000 cash reward to anyone who comes forward with the tip that helps lead to the arrest of Alexander's killer.

It is always anonymous -- you never give your name. Submit the information to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on a smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).