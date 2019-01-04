Katelynn Vinson: U.S. Marshals in Tri-Cities hunting wanted High-Violent Offender

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in the Tri-Cities is on the hunt for High-Violent Offender, Katelynn Vinson.

She’s breaking probation on a robbery in 2016 — convicted of trying to steal her ex-boyfriend’s phone and vehicle at gunpoint — letting two bullets fly, both blowing through the victim’s home in Kennewick — that had his two young daughters inside.

The victim was able to wrestle the gun away from Vinson, who got away empty-handed.

Vinson also has a warrant for skipping court on drug and car theft charges.

Department of Corrections officers say she’s known to run with gang members and hangout in hotels in Pasco.

Katelynn Vinson has several tattoos, including the one you see below that goes across her chest.

She’s 20 years old, 5’3” and weighs 135 pounds.

If you know where she’s hiding, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers